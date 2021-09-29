Bluefield City Fire Department recognized for effort in Rescuing missing Matoaka man

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA)-- The Bluefield City Fire Department wins accolades for their heroics during the search for a missing man in Matoaka. When that call came in, Firefighters found out this call hit close to home.

"We got a call that it was one of our members brothers that had been missing for 24 hours. So, of course, we're definitely not going to sit and wait. But we did want to be called, we just didn't want to show up. So, we reached out to chief summers and said we're here if you need us. Chad Bailey, Bluefield City Fire Dept.

And need them they did. The man was found over 800 feet from the trail. It appeared he fell down the Mountainside. Bluefield City Fire Department went with a rope rescue to save their man.

"It worked out to where we could get him out of there pretty quickly, we used our rope rescue equipment and extricated him and got him to an ambulance. They started calling me around 3pm, They didn't get back here till about 9pm Chief Chad Bailey, Bluefield City Fire Dept.

Captain Robbie Stevenson's brother was the man in trouble. Stevenson said, that having his own fire department on scene boosted his confidence that his brother would make it out okay.

"On a day-to-day basis, I know that my team stands behind me, and each and every member of this department. But that day, It made me feel wonderful knowing that they were there, and they had my back, and they were able to be there for me. It made me feel more confident, not only in the fact that we were going to find him. But, that we were going to be able to extricate him and get him out of there in one piece." Captain Robbie Stevenson, Bluefield City Fire Dept.

The firefighters who helped rescue Stevenson's brother received a certificate for the rescue. Stevenson's brother was taken to a hospital and has made a full recovery.