‘Bridge Day’ 2021 cancelled after vote in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) The Bridge Day Commission reversed its decision to move forward on Bridge Day on Wednesday.



At a meeting in Fayetteville, the commission voted unanimously to cancel this year's event. Some of the commissioners claimed that a select group of individuals forced their hand after convincing base jumpers to pull out of the event.



Fayette County Health Dept. Administrator, Teri Harlan, objected to that claim. She said the base jumpers simply made an informed decision based on conditions on the ground.



"I think everyone took the information from all the stakeholders at these meetings and made a responsible decision to pull out. It was based on the information that they were given."



Harlan has been a vocal opponent of holding Bridge Day this year. She said the hospitals are past their capacity and would be stretched to help should someone get injured at the event.



Harlan also appealed to Gov. Jim Justice to get involved.