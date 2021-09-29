Broken US prison security cameras targeted in senators’ bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Broken security cameras at federal prisons across the U.S. have allowed inmates to escape from prison undetected and hampered investigations into misconduct. Now lawmakers want to compel the federal Bureau of Prisons to repair and upgrade their security systems. A bipartisan measure was introduce Wednesday to require the Bureau of Prisons and the Justice Department to ensure there is adequate security camera coverage across the agency’s 122 federal prisons. The bill also calls for reforms to the radio system used by correctional officers and for the Bureau of Prisons to identify whether the system is adequate or needs to be upgraded or repaired.