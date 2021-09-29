Don’t Stop Believing: David Chase returns to ‘The Sopranos’

NEW YORK (AP) — Destiny hangs over the characters of the “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” but none more so than its creator. David Chase revolutionized television with his monumental mob opera, ushering in a new era of ambition on the small screen led by James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano. But what Chase has really always wanted to do is make movies. Since “The Sopranos” cut to black, Chase made one earlier film, the underrated 2012 rock-and-roll coming-of-age tale “Not Fade Away.” Now, he’s back with “The Many Saints of Newark.” While there are countless callbacks to “The Sopranos,” fans will likely be surprised how much it uncovers new narrative territory.