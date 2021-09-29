Dry airmass moves in; expect sunny skies for the next few days

Most of us will experience a full dry day today. A stray rain shower is possible back behind the cold front but all together we are considering today a dry one. High pressure starts to build in helping to bring these dry conditions, but also allowing our dew points to drop. Yesterday most of us were in the 60s with dew points meaning it was a little bit sticky feeling outside. Today most will witness dew points in the 50s and upper 40s.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than normal into the 70s for most. Lower elevations will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Overnight temperatures will be slightly cooler allowing us to see temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow morning. Clear skies and calm conditions will be with us. Plenty of sunshine is in store for our Thursday and we stay dry throughout the rest of the workweek.

This weekend a front from the west will start to push in. This will bring an increase in dew points, cloud cover, and eventually the chance for some rain. For now, we think most will stay dry on Saturday, then spotty rain possible on Sunday. The next workweek brings a better chance for more of the viewing area to see some showers and even some isolated thunderstorms.