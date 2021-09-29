Egypt leader, Biden adviser hold talks on regional tensions

CAIRO (AP) — President Joe Biden’s national security adviser has held talks with Egypt’s president that focused on regional tensions and the ties between Washington and its Mideast ally. That’s according to the office of Egypt’s president. The meeting in Cairo on Wednesday with Jake Sullivan came as the Biden administration presses Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s government to stop his crackdown on dissent. The U.S. announced earlier this month it would withhold $130 million in military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry attended the talks, which came after Sullivan paid visits to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.