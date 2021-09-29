Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. announces death of retired K9

FAYETTTE COUNTY, W.Va (WVVA) - A retired K9 in Southern West Virginia has died. His name was Evo, and he was a narcotics detection dog in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Dept. paid tribute to Evo Wednesday on its Facebook page saying " he was known for his extremely high energy and his friendly demeanor."

The post continued by saying that Evo was "living his best life" with his handler Sgt. S.K. Neal, adding that Evo will be missed by those who knew him.