First fall craft and vendor show comes to Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, W. Va. (WVVA) - The first-ever fall craft and vendor show hosted by the American Heritage Music Hall is coming to Ronceverte on Friday.

The show will feature around 30 vendors and artisans from around the area.

It serves as a way for these creators and vendors to show off their products.

Kay Shafer, a co-organizer of the Fall Craft and Vendor Fair, decided to host the event to give the community a chance to support these local products.

The pandemic put a pause on many events vendors depend on to make money.

"We have a lot of talented people around the area, and this is about the only way they can sell their products," said Shafer. "If we don'tdon't have a local craft show and our local people coming out and support it, it'sit's just, it'sit's going to die off."

The event will occur at American Heritage Music Hall next to Island Park, beginning on Friday from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Saturday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and mask-wearing will be in place.