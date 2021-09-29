Gov. says ‘we’re in the eye of the storm’ as W.Va. hits record day for ICU patients

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) At his Wednesday press conference, Gov. Jim Justice said West Virginia may be in the 'eye of the storm' after the state hit a record high number of patients in the ICU.

A total 298 patients are currently in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 86 percent of which are unvaccinated.



The Governor said active and new cases are starting to trend downward, but it may be another month before hospitals start to experience relief.



"We're in the peak of the storm and we're going to lose a lot more people," said Gov. Justice.



After concerns were raised last week over the availability of ventilators, WVVA News asked for an update on the situation. W.Va. Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, said the state has an additional 50 ventilators in stockpile.



"We're not having any problems securing ventilators to use. The hope is that as we see this surge with COVID-19 start to reduce, in two to four weeks after, we predict the hospital numbers will start to decline."



The chief concern now remains the space available to treat these patients. While state leaders have worked diligently to reach those reluctant to get vaccinated, they're now expanding that focus to encourage people to get the booster shot.



"I truly believe all we can do to stop this is get vaccinated," said Gov. Justice.