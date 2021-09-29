Head of Dutch pro-assisted suicide group detained

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chairman of a Dutch organization that lobbies for people’s right to end their own lives and provides information to its members has been detained on suspicion of involvement in assisted suicide. Prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday that the man is suspected of “participation in a criminal organization whose object is to commit and/or plan the crime of assisted suicide.” The Netherlands was the first country in the world to legalize euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide, in 2002. Under the law it must be carried out by a physician under strict conditions. Prosecutors did not identify the suspect but the organization he leads is called the Final Will Cooperative. The organization confirmed that its chairman had been detained. The group says that it acts “within the law.”