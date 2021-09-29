Human remains found in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is investigating after human skelatal remains were found in the Montgomery Heights area.

Reports say that the scene and surrounding areas have been processed, and that the remains are being sent off for examination. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident should contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at (304)574-3590.

Stay with WVVA as we continue to follow this developing investigation.