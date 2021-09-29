Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village, wound toddler

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Activists say dozens of Israeli settlers have attacked a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, hurling stones at cars and homes and leaving several people wounded, including a Palestinian toddler. Video of Tuesday’s attack released by an Israeli rights group showed several shirtless settlers with scarves wrapped around their faces hurling stones at a cluster of homes and vehicles. Israeli troops stood among the settlers but did not appear to be taking any action to stop them. The Israeli military declined to comment, saying it was still gathering information.