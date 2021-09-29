Living with COVID; Singapore strategy raises concerns, hope

SINGAPORE (AP) — As the island nation of Singapore pursues a strategy of “living with COVID” and a gradual relaxation of pandemic restrictions, daily cases are skyrocketing and residents are growing increasingly anxious. But behind the headline figures, there is evidence the plan is working, with its focus more on the severity of infections and hospitalizations than numbers of daily cases, even as the highly transmissible delta variant presents challenges. A month into the plan, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung sought to allay growing concerns, saying the wave was expected and should be seen as a “rite of passage” for any country hoping to live with the disease.