Major flea infestation shuts 2 Oakland schools for cleaning

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say Wednesday that two elementary schools in Oakland will be closed for the rest of the week due to an infestation of fleas that may have been caused by raccoons. The Oakland Unified School District called the infestation at Esperanza Elementary School and Korematsu Discovery Academy “a major problem.” The schools are next to each other. Exterminators have been working since mid-September to eliminate the fleas but the issue has persisted, and closing them for two days starting Thursday will prevent fleas from spreading throughout the campuses, the district said in a statement. The schools are near a wooded area and have seen issues with racoons, which experts believe may have caused the flea problem.