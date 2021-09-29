Man charged in shooting that wounded 3

KENOVA, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a West Virginia man is accused of shooting and wounding three people from Michigan. News outlets report that 29-year-old Robert Leroy Roberts of Huntington was arrested and charged with three counts of malicious wounding in the shooting Tuesday night in Kenova. West Virginia State Police said in a statement that Roberts is accused of firing multiple rounds from a handgun and that struck Dorian Grice of Westland and Damona Neal and Montavjs Jones, both of Detroit. The victims were being treated at a local hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn’t clear. Further details weren’t immediately released.