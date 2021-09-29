NLRB: College football players are employees, can unionize

The National Labor Relations Board says college football players and some other athletes in money-making sports are employees of their schools. The ruling came out in a memo from the board’s top lawyer that could lead to expansive rights for players to unionize and otherwise negotiate over their working conditions. NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo also threatened action against schools, conferences and the NCAA if they continue to use the term “student-athlete.” She says the term was designed to obscure the employment relationship with college athletes and discourage them from pursuing their rights.