Pope praises youth climate activists for challenging adults

MILAN, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis is praising young environmental activists for challenging global leaders to make good on promises to curb emissions. Francis offered a video message Wednesday to a three-day youth climate gathering in Milan that has drawn 400 activists, including Greta Thunberg of Sweden and Vanessa Nakate of Uganda. The Youth4Climate summit is sending recommendations to the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, that begins Oct. 31. Francis thanked the activists for their “dreams and good projects” and encouraged them to form an educational alliance to help “rebuild the fabric” of humanity through care for the planet.