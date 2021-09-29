Preparations underway for new Dollar General

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new Dollar General is making it's way to Bluefield, West Virginia. The new store will be located between Autozone and Hardee's on Bluefield Avenue. Unused buildings are currently being demolished for the new building to go up.

The store is being made possible thanks to a special grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. The city received the Brownsfield Assessment Grant from the EPA to help rejuvenate the city.

"Just seeing the re-growth and re-development in the city is huge. With the Intuit project downtown, new businesses, new restaurants things like that. It's an exciting time and we need to continue to build on the success we've had in the past and continue to be aggressive." said Jim Spencer who is the Executive Director of the Economic Development Authority for Bluefield, West Virginia.

The new Dollar General is scheduled to open by the end of the year. The business will be 8,500 square feet and employ six to ten employees.