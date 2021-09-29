Prisoner escapes from Beckley Correctional Center

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA) -- A prisoner has escaped from custody at the Beckley Correctional Center, late Tuesday evening.

Matthew Garth Snyder: Photo Courtesy of West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Matthew Garth Snyder escaped from the center on September 28, 2021, and is currently facing charges of Fleeing, Malicious Assault, and Grand Larceny in Marshall County.

Snyder is a white male that is six feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Snyder has identifying features including a forehead scar, an "Alpha and Omega" tattoo located on his left back/upper arm, a tattoo reading "Brandy" on the left torso, a right forearm tattoo that says "King Soloman," and a tribal-styled tattoo on the back of his right arm.

He was last seen on the Beckley bike trail near the Rent-A-Center on Robert C. Byrd drive.

If you know of Snyder's whereabouts or have more information, contact the Beckley Correctional Center at 304-256-6780.