Skip to Content

Rohingya refugee leader shot dead in Bangladesh camp

3:08 pm National news from the Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A police official says a prominent leader of the Rohingya refugees has been shot and killed in a camp in Bangladesh. A commander of the Armed Police Battalion in Cox’s Bazar says in a statement that the attack on Mohibullah took place at the Kutupalong refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district late Wednesday. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. He is known by his one name. No groups claimed responsibility and it was not clear immediately who was behind the attack.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content