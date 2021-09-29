Rohingya refugee leader shot dead in Bangladesh camp

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A police official says a prominent leader of the Rohingya refugees has been shot and killed in a camp in Bangladesh. A commander of the Armed Police Battalion in Cox’s Bazar says in a statement that the attack on Mohibullah took place at the Kutupalong refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district late Wednesday. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. He is known by his one name. No groups claimed responsibility and it was not clear immediately who was behind the attack.