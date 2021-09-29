Rollout of sports betting in Connecticut to begin Thursday

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The long-awaited rollout of sports wagering in Connecticut is about to begin. Both Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun announced Wednesday they will launch their retail operations on Thursday, now that the Department of Consumer Protection has approved the necessary sports betting licenses for on-reservation gambling. Meanwhile, the Connecticut Lottery Corporation is aiming to launch the first phase of retail and online sports betting during the first week of October, providing kiosks in three of 10 Sportech locations. All three have been working to get their necessary licenses approved in time for the NFL season, which began Sept. 9.