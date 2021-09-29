SB Wednesday: legislation that could have major impacts on every American

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - WVVA is helping to answer your questions about small business and personal finance. John O'Neal, the Executive Director of the Development Authority of Mercer County, is helping answer questions every Wednesday at 5 p.m. on WVVA.

WVVA: John, there seems to be a great deal of news this week out of Washington related to jobs, finance, and the economy. What are the key issues of concern to small business?

O'Neal: We are at a crucial point in the legislative process in D.C. Several key pieces of legislation are under consideration that could have a major impact on every American. The Infrastructure Bill, the Budget Bill, and the Debt Ceiling Bill are all under consideration, and intimately connected.

WVVA: Let's start with the Infrastructure Bill. What is in this bill, and what is the status?

O'Neal: Sometimes referred to as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, this bill spends $1.2 Trillion on public works projects like roads, bridges, rail, public transit, water, sewer, and broadband. This bill easily passed in the Senate with strong bipartisan support. It is currently waiting for a vote in the House, where Progressive Democrats have vowed to kill the bill unless some of their other policy objectives are passed through the Senate.

WVVA: What is the status of the Budget Bill?

O'Neal: The Budget Bill is an annual bill that must be passed by September 30 of each year, or we run the risk of various parts of government shutting down if new funds are not appropriated. The federal budget year ends tomorrow. Currently Democrat Leadership has a $3.5 Trillion budget proposal pending in the Senate. It contains many of the expanded social welfare policies demanded by Progressive Democrats. It has zero Republican support.

A handful of moderate Democrats, including WV Senator Joe Manchin, are not comfortable with the level of spending, and with a number of the Progressive policies in the bill, including major climate change and Green New Deal policies that could harm energy states. Currently Manchin and the moderate Democrats are negotiating with the President and the Progressive Democrats to produce a bill that all Democrats can support.

WVVA: Finally John, how does the debt ceiling factor into all of this?

O'Neal: The debt ceiling is a term that refers to legislation passed in 1917 to try to restrain federal deficit spending. It puts limits in law to the amount of debt that the US government can accumulate. Periodically the debt ceiling must be raised to accommodate deficit spending. We will reach the current limits soon. If the debt ceiling is not raised, it could lead to the US government defaulting on debt for the first time ever. This would be catastrophic for our economy.

Democrats want Republicans to join in a bipartisan effort to raise the debt limit, claiming that much of the debt has accumulated under Republican leadership. Republicans are unwilling to support a debt ceiling increase, claiming that Democrats are now pushing through trillions in new deficit spending on Progressive social welfare policies that have no Republican support, so they should raise the debt ceiling on their own to pay for it.

Business groups have expressed concerns regarding inflation, tax increases and new regulatory burdens that may result from these bills. These next few days and weeks could be crucial in shaping our economy and culture for years to come.