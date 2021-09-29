Tazewell County COVID-19 numbers are on the decline

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA)-- In Tazewell County, after being placed in a state of emergency two weeks ago. COVID-19 Infection rates seem to be on the decline after reaching pandemic highs.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, In Tazewell County, 37% of the total population has been vaccinated. Out of that percentage, 44% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

Representatives with the department of health said, even though the case numbers are down, residents should still get their shots.

"We are slowly starting to see a decline in our cases. Which means that we are hopefully heading towards a plateau in general with the decreased cases. However, we want to make sure that the population isn't complacent because of that information. It is getting vaccinated, wearing your mask, and social distancing that helps to keep us from having another surge."Allie Phillips, Population Health Manager, Virginia Department of Health

For more information on COVID-19 in The Commonwealth, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health's website at vdh.virginia.gov for a full breakdown of COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates by county.