Tunisia names first woman prime minister, amid turmoil

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president has named the country’s first female prime minister, appointing her to lead a transitional government after her predecessor was sacked and parliament suspended. President Kais Saied named Raoudha Boudent Ramadhane, a 63-year-old professor at a prestigious engineering school, to the prime minister’s post in a surprise decision. The president’s office said in a statement that he instructed the new prime minister to name a new Cabinet as soon as possible. Tunisia has been in limbo since Saied froze the parliament, fired the prime minister and seized executive powers on July 25.   

Associated Press

