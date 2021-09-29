UK, France at loggerheads over post-Brexit fishing rights

PARIS (AP) — The U.K. and France are at loggerheads again over fishing rights in the English Channel. It’s the latest post-Brexit spat between the two European countries. A day after the U.K. announced it had approved only 12 out of 47 applications for new licenses for small French boats to fish in its territorial waters, the authorities on the island of Jersey on Wednesday turned down license applications from 75 French boats to operate in its waters. The license refusals prompted anger from French authorities. French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said “these decisions are totally unacceptable and inadmissible” and warned about potential “retaliatory measures” from the whole European Union.