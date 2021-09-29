Skip to Content

US diversity lottery winners wait on visas as time runs out

2:59 pm National news from the Associated Press

More than 20,000 winners of the U.S. visa lottery are anxiously awaiting a federal judge’s decision on whether their hopes of moving to the United States will remain alive. To date, the United States has issued only about a quarter of the 55,000 visas allotted each year to increase the country’s diversity. The government says pandemic-related slowdowns are to blame. Applicants who were declared winners of the annual lottery sued and are hoping a judge will set aside the coveted visas so they won’t expire on Thursday. A Cuban woman traveled to Guyana hoping she’d be scheduled for her visa interview and is still waiting. Now, she worries she’s out of luck.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content