West Virginia offense struggles to score TDs after halftime

West Virginia coach Neal Brown’s offense needs a late energy boost. The Mountaineers have started strong against three Power Five football opponents this season only to fall flat, managing a field goal after halftime in each game. There’s a lot to sort out after a close loss at sixth-ranked Oklahoma and Brown hopes to have that done by the time West Virginia hosts Texas Tech on Saturday. Quarterback Jarret Doege has not thrown a touchdown pass in six quarters. Brown says he would like to get running back Leddie Brown involved in the passing game more yet reduce the number of overall plays that he’s on the field.