West Virginia pandemic’s toll compared to deadly 2016 floods

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will end September with its deadliest monthly toll from the coronavirus pandemic. As of Wednesday, 558 people have died statewide this month alone. That’s more than in the previous four months combined. Gov. Jim Justice and retired National Guard Maj. Gen. James Hoyer compared the pandemic to the deadly 2016 floods that killed 23 people statewide. Hoyer says based on the total number of deaths during the pandemic, West Virginia is going through the equivalent of 158 of the 2016 flood events. He says that number can be kept from going high if residents in one of the lowest vaccinated states get their COVID-19 shots.