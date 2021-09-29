West Virginia’s Bridge Day canceled after parachutists exit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s largest outdoor festival has been canceled, a week after a group representing parachutists bailed out. The Bridge Day Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to cancel the Oct. 16 event on the New River Gorge Bridge. A parachutists’ group organizer last week cited concerns about available health care in case of an emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic. He also was concerned whether enough bus drivers would be available to transport the parachutists. Bridge Day is the only day of the year that the nation’s third-highest bridge is open to pedestrian traffic. Last year’s event in Fayetteville was canceled due to the pandemic.