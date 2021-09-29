You’ll want to make your coffee iced on this national coffee day

It was a warmer day out there today with temperatures topping off in the 70s and 80s across the region. We started off with some fog and cloud cover but the clouds broke up and it has turned into a beautiful afternoon with mostly sunny skies. We stay dry tonight with mostly clear skies and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow looks to be a very similar day to what we are seeing this afternoon. Temperatures once again are expected to be above average topping off in the 70s and low 80s. We look to have more sun than clouds throughout the entire day tomorrow.

As we finish off the workweek and enter into the weekend, we stay dry with mostly to partly sunny conditions. Temperatures will continue to be on the warmer side topping off in the 70s and 80s.

A better chance of rain moves in next week as a cold front pushes through the area. The best chance of rain as of now looks to be on Monday and Tuesday ahead of and along the cold front. The rain and clouds look to cool us down so we will see temperatures at or below average in the 60s. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 5, 6, 10 (CW), and 11 pm.