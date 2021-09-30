Bangkok braces for possible flooding as rains continue

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in Bangkok have sandbagged low-lying areas in the Thai capital and checked pumping stations along the Chao Phraya River in preparation for possible flooding as dams upstream, swollen by heavy rains, were forced to release water as a precaution. Flooding in the northern and central regions has already displaced thousands. Seven people have died and one woman is missing. Bangkok has been spared so far, but memories of the 2011 floods that submerged parts of the capital still loom large. At that time, a combination of a strong summer monsoon season and several tropical storms led to the disastrous flooding. Since then, more levees and water retention areas have been constructed and authorities have sought to allay fears.