Bluefield woman holding yard sale to help area kids, teens

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - A Bluefield, West Virginia woman is holding a yard sale this weekend, and all the money raised will go to help buy presents for local children and teens. This is the third year Patricia Valentine is selling items at her home on Union Street, and right now, she's asking for your help.

You can drop off items for her to sell at her yard sale, which is set for Friday and Saturday. All the money raised will go toward the purchase of Christmas gifts. The money helps buy presents for Junior/Senior High students in McDowell and Mercer counties

Last year, Valentine says 50 students received $50 worth of gifts each. She raised $2,500 in 2020, and this year, she's already raised $2,000.

"It really is so inspiring. For example last year a parent called me and she really was in tears. she said you don't know what a difference this means and said this has really gave my daughter hope. From there on, I call this project the 'inspirational project of hope,'" said Valentine.

If you'd like to donate an item for Valentine's yard sale or buy something, you can stop by her home Friday or Saturday. She lives at 365 Union St. in Bluefield, West Virginia.

The yard sale is happening both days from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can also donate money. If you're hungry, hot dogs will also be available.