California moving to return land to Black couple’s heirs

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign legislation to enable a transfer of ownership of prime beachfront property to heirs of a couple who built a resort for Black people in the early 1900s but were stripped of the land by local city leaders. The legislation awaiting Newsom’s signature Thursday was unanimously approved by lawmakers this month. It was necessary to allow the start of the complex legal process of transferring ownership of what was once known as Bruce’s Beach in the city of Manhattan Beach and is currently owned by Los Angeles County.