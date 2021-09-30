California regulators warn of dry reservoirs, restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators said they are preparing for the possibility of mandatory water restrictions if the state faces yet another dry winter. Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said the agency is working with state water agencies for the possibility they won’t receive an allocation of water from the state next year. That could prompt mandatory water restrictions across the state. Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said Thursday mandatory water restrictions “need to be on the table.” But he indicated those restrictions likely would not come until regulators have a better picture of how much water the state will get this winter.