Cause of deaths of California family on hike remains mystery

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are still investigating the mysterious deaths of a Northern California family and their dog who were found in a remote hiking area. The bodies of John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter and their dog were found Aug. 17 on a trail near the Merced River, after a family friend reported them missing. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday that the cause of death was still unknown but they have ruled out death by gun or other weapon, lightning, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide, illegal drugs, alcohol or suicide.