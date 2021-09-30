Concord football preps for second road game of the season

ATHENS, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain Lion football team is headed on the road Saturday to play its second road game of the season.

The team played its first road game back on September 9th, losing to Glenville State: 17-10. The team has since played two home games, one win and one loss. So the Mountain Lions head into Saturday's match up against Fairmont State, sitting at 1-2 on the season.

Head Coach Dave Walker shares what the team is focusing on in practice this week.