Democrats divided: Progressives, centrists say trust is gone

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are fighting over trillions of dollars, their paramount policy goals and perhaps their political fate. As they do, it’s not helping that the party’s progressives and centrists are saying they don’t trust each other. They’re also tossing around words like “stupid” and “insanity” and they’re drawing lines in the sand. Congressional majorities of both parties have rich histories of infighting when it comes to enacting their priorities. But this time, Democrats’ internal battling over a 10-year, $3.5 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives comes with virtually no margin for error and lots at stake.