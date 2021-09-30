Ethiopia expels UN officials amid Tigray blockade pressure

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia says it is kicking out seven United Nations officials whom it accuses of “meddling” in the country’s internal affairs as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of the Tigray region. The expulsions are the government’s most dramatic move yet to restrict humanitarian access to the region of 6 million people after nearly a year of war. The U.N. has become increasingly outspoken as the flow of vital supplies has been brought to a near-halt. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is “shocked” by the government’s announcement and expressed “full confidence” in U.N. staff.