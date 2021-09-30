High-level US, Russian envoys meet in latest strategic talks

GENEVA (AP) — High-level Russian and U.S. diplomats are meeting in Geneva as part of strategic talks revived by presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin at a June summit, with contentious issues like nuclear weapons and cyberspace on the table. The second-ranked U.S diplomat, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, held several hours of talks with her Russian counterpart, Sergey Ryabkov, at the Russian diplomatic mission in Geneva. It was the second round following up on an earlier one at the U.S. mission in Geneva in July, where little progress was made.