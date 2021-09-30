High pressure plus warmer than normal conditions for the last day of September

High pressure continues to hover nearby bringing dry and comfy conditions. Rain chances plus the humidity builds back in late this weekend.

Temperatures this morning are mixed around in the 50s for most. A few upper 40s are being seen. The main nuisance this morning is patchy fog. Some areas (especially around the river valleys) are waking up to dense fog. Take your time during the morning commute.

After the fog dissipates we will witness mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures will be around the same as yesterday in the 70s with the lower elevations in the upper 70s/low80s.

Overnight mostly clear skies are with us. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with light winds.

Another mostly sunny day is in store for our Friday. Temperatures are pretty much a copy and paste from today into tomorrow.

This weekend high pressure is with us for the start of it, but by Sunday a few spotty showers are possible to work in. High temperatures are much warmer than normal by almost ten degrees for Saturday. Most of the area will warm into the upper 70s and 80s. Sunday we will be around 5 degrees warmer than normal in the 70s. Low temperatures will also rebound up. Lows Saturday and Sunday night in the upper 50s and low 60s. Cooler air (seasonable highs) is on the way for next week with temperatures in the 60s/low 70s.

Better coverage of showers and isolated storms will be with us for the start of the next work week.