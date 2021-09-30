Italian ex-mayor who welcomed migrants sentenced to 13 years

ROME (AP) — The former mayor of a tiny southern Italian town has been convicted of aiding illegal immigration, fraud and embezzlement and sentenced to more than 13 years in prison. The court in Calabria announced its decision on Domenico “Mimmo” Lucano Thursday, after three days of deliberations. When Lucano was mayor of Riace, it was dubbed “the town of welcome” for migrants. Prosecutors alleged that Lucano facilitated marriages of convenience between Riace men and foreign women to get them permits to live in Italy. They also alleged he misused government funds earmarked for migrant assistance. Lucano denied wrongdoing and will appeal. Humanitarian groups have condemned the verdict.