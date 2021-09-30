Lamar Jackson misses 2nd straight practice with back issue

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson missed practice for the second straight day because of a back issue. Greg Roman, Jackson’s offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens, described the issue as a flare-up and said he didn’t think it was serious. Jackson held a typical interview session with reporters shortly before practice Wednesday, and there was no indication anything was wrong, but he was not on the field that day or Thursday during the portion of practice open to reporters. The Ravens play at Denver this weekend.