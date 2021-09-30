Mercer County Health Department to host vaccine clinics, boosters available

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Mercer County Health Department is hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the coming days.

First, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available. First and second doses of Moderna vaccines will also be given. Immuno-compromised individuals can receive a booster dose of Moderna, as well.

These clinics will be held October 6 and 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Center.

Mercer County Health Department will also host a Pfizer vaccine clinic at Cole Chevrolet on October 8.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available on October 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Health Department, followed by a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

