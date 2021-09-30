New FBI stats show violent crime up across US and in W.Va.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The latest Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) crime statistics are in for 2020 and they reveal some startling trends in West Virginia.



Across the U.S., there was an unprecedented 30 percent spike in murders. While West Virginia only experienced a twenty percent increase, the Mountain State's violent crime rate surpassed the national average (five percent increase) with a 10 percent increase.



In Raleigh County, that increase was even more severe. In counting both the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. and the Beckley Police Dept. cases, the county saw a 34 percent increase in reported violent crime between 2019-2020. Mercer County also saw a 15 percent increase.



Melonie Terry, the Dir. of One Voice in Beckley, believes the spike is being driven by two factors; chief among them drugs.



"Right now, we're seeing a lot of Heroin, large amounts of meth, and Fentanyl is mixed in with everything."



The other factor, she said, is the economy and unemployment. "What we saw when the first stimulus checks came in and we noticed several individuals who not only overdosed, but unfortunately passed away. "



The rise in violent crime in 2020 came at the same time the space available at Southern Regional Jail was being pushed to the brink. In August of 2020, there were 724 inmates, but only bunks available for 460.



Tiffany Coleman just finished a 22-day stay at the facility and said the situation isn't getting any better. She said four to five inmates are being forced to sleep on the floor in a cell built for one. She said slept as water from the shower leaked onto her bed.



"It needs to be corrected. It's caused me PTSD. Yes, we make mistakes, but we're still humans. We deserve to be treated like humans."



To see how your area stacks up, check out CDE :: Crime (cloud.gov)

