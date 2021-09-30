Raleigh County elementary school named National Blue Ribbon School

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckley elementary school has received the nation's highest award for academic excellence.



Crescent Elementary School was one of 343 schools chosen across the nation to be named a National Blue Ribbon School.



Students and staff celebrated the award on Thursday with Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold.



As for the school's secret to success, Principal Theresa Lewis said it starts with building a strong foundation for learning.



"If we don't meet the basic needs of their social and emotional health, it would be impossible to excel at academics. All of the research shows that children need that foundation of love and security and knowing they are going to have a good meal to succeed."



Lewis has been Principal at Crescent Elementary for the last ten years. She and another staff member will travel to Washington D.C. in November for formally receive the award.