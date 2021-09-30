Reclamation of former coal mining land in Tazewell County underway

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Justice and Bluestone Coal Corporations are working to reclaim their former mining lands and fight some of the stigma behind the coal industry.

The mining on the plot of land in Bishop began in 1997. From there the Justice and Bluestone Coal Corporations purchased the mines in 2012 and wrapped up their mining operations here seven years ago. Now they are doing required reclamation of the land to get it as close to it's original composition as possible.

"We want to be sure that when we finish mining in a certain area, whatever part of nature that's been disturbed. We put it back together and we make it as pristine as possible." said Chief Commercial Officer for the Justice and Bluestone Coal Corporations, Steve Sarver.

The Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977 requires coal mining companies to reclaim mined land. The statute calls for erosion resistance measures and fertilizer for the property to promote re-vegetation. The process begins before the first ton of call is mined.

"We apply for a permit and the permit has a lot of technical information that will describe how we're going to prepare the mine. How we're going to mine and eventually how we're going to reclaim when everything is done." said Chief Engineer of the Bluestone Coal Corporation, Bill Johnson.

Metallurgic coal was mined at the site. Company leaders say it's cleaner than steam coal because it generates fewer by-product chemicals like sulfur and ash. Metallurgic coal is also the primary fuel source to make steel. Which is a hot topic right now dealing with the infrastructure debate in Washington.

"We want people to look at us and say you are held to high standards, so by that and by your efforts and conforming to those standards. You run a great, fantastic clean industry that is vital to the growth of America in so many ways." Sarver added.

Right now fertilizer and grass seed is being sprayed onto the land. Once the grass begins to grow in a few weeks, trees will then be placed to add to the reclamation.

The reclamation work at the mine sit is expected to be completed by the spring of next year.