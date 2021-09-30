Rohingya refugee leader shot dead in Bangladesh camp

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An international representative of ethnic Rohingya refugees was shot to death in a camp in Bangladesh by unknown gunmen. Mohibullah, who was known by one name, was a key refugee leader and a spokesman representing the Muslim ethnic group in international meetings. He visited the White House in 2019 for a meeting on religious freedom with then-President Donald Trump and spoke about the suffering and persecution faced by Rohingya in Myanmar. The unidentified attackers shot him at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar district. No groups claimed responsibility and it was not clear immediately who was behind the attack. Human Rights Watch called Mohibullah a vital voice for the Rohingya community.