Sudanese protesters demand civilian rule, want army out

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese have rallied in the capital of Khartoum against the country’s military and demanding the formation of new transitional authorities that would exclusively consist of civilians. Security forces fired tear gas as protesters neared a central street housing government headquarters. Thursday’s demonstration accused the generals of derailing the country’s transition to democracy. Sudan has been ruled by an interim, joint civilian-military government the since the military’s ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, following four months of mass protests. Tensions between the civilians and generals in the transitional government have risen since Sudan’s interim authorities last week said they foiled a coup attempt within the military