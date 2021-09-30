Ted Lasso’s positivity needed by both Falcons, Washington

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons coach Arthur Smith is trying to channel his inner Ted Lasso to help Atlanta build on its first win of the season. The Falcons knocked off the New York Giants 17-14 with a field goal as time expired. Now, they’re hosting Washington in a matchup of 1-2 teams. At his midweek news conference, Smith tapped a hand-written sign that said “Believe” in a nod to the popular TV show about the ever-hopeful coach of a downtrodden English soccer team. Washington could use some of that positivity, as well, after an ugly loss to the Bills.