TheaterTalkThursday: Rachel Baiman

This week on WVVA @ Noon's "Theater Talk Thursday," our Joshua Bolden heads to the Granada on Commerce Street in Downtown Bluefield, WV to hear more about upcoming events through the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corporation (BARC).

BARC is bringing Rachel Baiman to the Bluefield Arts Center this Thursday at 7 PM.

Admission cost is $15 online and at the door.

Listen to her in the video playlist below.

Thompson is house manager for the newly renovated Granada Theater and oversees the events planned there.

Thompson says you can also still be part of the theater permanently through plaques which will be placed onto the seats of the Granada. Those plaques are currently for sale and information can be found by clicking here.



The Philadelphia Story playing with a host of other movies at the Granada

Showing this week and weekend at the Granada--We Are Marshall, Enter the Dragon, The Philadelphia Story, Charlotte's Web & The Adventures of Robin Hood.

Click here for showtimes.